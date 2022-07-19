Rams ranked 4th in ticket revenue for 2021 season

The opening of SoFi Stadium in 2020 didn’t go according to plan. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented a single fan from attending a Rams game at the brand new stadium, causing the team to play all of their home contests in an empty building.

But in 2021, fans poured into SoFi Stadium to see the new-look team play in person, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford. The result? A ton of ticket sales and revenue generated from fans attending Rams games.

According to Sportico, the Rams earned the fourth-most revenue from ticket sales last season, behind only the Raiders, 49ers and Patriots. The Cardinals ranked 28th on the list, in part because their stadium holds a smaller number of fans than most teams.

Exclusive from @sportico on NFL's internal gate revenue report: Raiders on top at $119M, Lions last at $51M. 1. LV

2. SF

3. NE

4. LAR

5. NYG

6. DAL 28. AZ

29. CIN

30. JAX

31. WASH

32. DET https://t.co/K5AL8Gc7nJ — Kurt Badenhausen (@kbadenhausen) July 19, 2022

The Rams should see even more demand for tickets in 2022, and there are two reasons for that. First, they’re the defending Super Bowl champions, and everyone will want to see them play after their magical 2021 season.

Second, their schedule is absolutely loaded. Just at home, they’ll face the Bills, Cowboys, 49ers, Raiders and Broncos. Their road schedule is even tougher, facing the Bucs, Saints, Chiefs, Packers and Chargers, but they obviously won’t generate any ticket revenue for those games.