Rams rank near bottom of NFL in ESPN’s 2023 Unit Grades

As dire as the Rams’ situation seems entering 2023, there are a few positions that look to be in OK shape. They have a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Matthew Stafford, a triple crown-winning receiver in Cooper Kupp and a future first-ballot Hall of Famer in Aaron Donald.

Those three will be expected to carry the Rams next season, particularly after the team parted with Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd. The rest of the roster needs a lot of help, however.

ESPN’s Mike Clay released his initial NFL Unit Grades for the 2023 season, grading each position group and weighting them based on importance. Grades range from 0.1 to 4.0 and the Rams have four groups that were given a 0.1: edge, linebacker, cornerback and safety. Running back was also given a 0.3 grade and the O-line came in at 0.6.

Quarterback (2.1), wide receiver (1.4), tight end (1.9) and interior D-line (2.8) were the only positions that graded above a 1.0 for the Rams. Overall, Los Angeles ranked 31st with a weighted grade of 1.2, tied with the Texans. Their defensive grade of 0.3 is the worst in the league, according to Clay.

Here is the complete first run of 2023 NFL Unit Grades! Each of the 10 units are ranked 1-32 based on current rosters (assuming Rodgers on NYJ for now) and weighted based on positional importance pic.twitter.com/tphWfvU1x7 — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 24, 2023

Even with 11 draft picks this year, the Rams will have a tough time turning their current roster into one of the best in the NFL. So much of their season will hinge on the play of Stafford, Kupp and Donald, all of whom missed time last year.

It’s not an impossible task, but Les Snead and Sean McVay have their work cut out for them.

