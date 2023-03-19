Rams find Ramsey and Floyd replacements in PFF’s 3-round mock draft

In order to free up cap space, the Los Angeles Rams traded Jalen Ramsey and cut Leonard Floyd. The defense is in much worse shape without those two, as well as Bobby Wagner, but the Rams wanted to clear money off the books and were able to acquire a draft pick in the process by moving Ramsey.

As they try to rebuild the defense around Aaron Donald, the Rams will use their draft capital to find potential replacements for Ramsey and Floyd. In Pro Football Focus’ latest mock draft, they do just that. At No. 36 overall, the Rams select LSU edge rusher B.J. Ojulari, a talented defender who could have an impact on Day 1 for Los Angeles.

The Rams badly need pass-rush help after cutting Floyd, and Ojulari would have a legitimate chance to start right away.

In Round 3, the Rams pick up BYU offensive tackle Blake Freeland at No. 69 overall and Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams. After restructuring Joe Noteboom’s contract, it doesn’t seem likely that the Rams will move on from him as their left tackle, so Freeland may not have a clear path to a starting role right away. But he would add valuable depth and could be a Year 2 starter.

Williams is added with the pick acquired in the Ramsey deal, which seems fitting. He’s not the physical defensive back that Ramsey is, but Williams is very good in coverage and only allowed 14 receptions in seven games last season.

This would be a good start for the Rams in the draft, addressing two of their biggest needs on Day 2.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire