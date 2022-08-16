Rams ramping things up for Matthew Stafford, will test elbow in Tuesday’s scrimmage

The Rams took it easy and played it safe with Matthew Stafford’s right elbow throughout training camp, limiting his workload to prevent making the injury worse. It’s been described as “bad tendinitis” and Sean McVay said it’s “abnormal” for a quarterback, but the team – and Stafford himself – isn’t worried about the severity or long-term effects.

With training camp wrapped up and the regular season approaching, the Rams are ramping things up for their quarterback. Stafford was a full participant in practice on Monday, throwing throughout the day and even in team drills. The Rams will practice again on Tuesday, holding a full-team scrimmage, and Stafford will take part in that, too.

McVay told reporters that the Rams are going to “really ramp him up, and so he’s going to go back-to-back days.” He said the first-team offense, led by Stafford, will run more than 60 plays, so this will be a real test for Stafford and his elbow.

There’s nothing to suggest Stafford won’t be ready for Week 1 against the Bills, and it’s not as if the Rams have completely shut him down from throwing. They’re just managing the volume of throws so he doesn’t wear down before the real games start.

Tuesday’s scrimmage will be a great test for that elbow, as will joint practices with the Bengals next week.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire