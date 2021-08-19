Rams, Raiders end Thursday joint practice early after fight

The Rams and Raiders couldn’t get through their second joint practice without fighting.

There were a few skirmishes in the first session between the two teams on Wednesday, but nothing that ever got too out of control.

That wasn’t the case on Thursday. According to reporters stations at the session from the Rams’ facility in Southern California, a major brawl broke out during a special teams period. The fight couldn’t get under control and the Raiders ended up getting on their buses and going back to their hotel early. The Rams continued to practice on their own.

“I thought we had great work today until special teams — right at the end of the special teams period,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said in his post-practice press conference. “I have no idea what that was, but that’s enough of that crap. That’s not good for football, that’s not good for anything. So that’s the end of that practice session.”

Gruden added that there was “no message” to the team after the brawl.

“They know better. Everybody knows better,” Gruden said. “And again, it wasn’t everybody fighting. It’ll be on TV, you’ll see a bunch of guys screaming and yelling. But it was two guys in a special teams period. And then it was a lot of trash-talking that escalated. It’s just sickening, really. It’s just stupidity. But I’m done with that. It’s just child’s play to me.”

On the other side, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters he didn’t see what led to the fight but was glad no one got hurt.

“We ended up finishing our team stuff,” McVay said. “It’s unfortunate we didn’t get to finish up [with the Raiders], but that’s kind of where I’ll leave that at.”

The Rams and Raiders will play their preseason game at SoFi Stadium on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

