Rams get late Cooper Kupp TD to beat Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI

Rams radio voice delivers on Cooper Kupp’s game-winning TD grab

Barry Werner
It was a 1-yard pass but it was one for the ages as Matthew Stafford hit Cooper Kupp with a back-shoulder throw with 89 seconds left in Super Bowl 56 and the Los Angeles Rams went on to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams’ radio play-by-play voice delivered: “Touchdown! Touchdown! Touchdown!”

A Triple Crown season and an MVP Super Bowl performance by the classy Super Cooper Kupp.

