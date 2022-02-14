Breaking News:

Rams get late Cooper Kupp TD to beat Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI

Rams’ radio call as Aaron Donald wrecks Bengals’ last gasp

Barry Werner
1 min read
The Los Angeles Rams had to stop the Cincinnati Bengals to earn a Super Bowl 56 victory Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

They needed a forceful play from their defense. One person was right for the job, the best defensive player in the NFL: Aaron Donald.

Give a listen as the Rams’ radio team gets to describe as the defensive force corrals Joe Burrow and forces the second-year Bengals quarterback into a while throw.

The ball was near running back Semaje Perine but the former Oklahoma star could not grab it.

Minutes later, the Rams were Super Bowl champions. The Los Angeles Rams have won their first Super Bowl.

