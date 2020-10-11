Rams get out to quick 6-0 lead in Washington

The Rams had to cross the country for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Washington, but they aren’t showing any signs of jet lag.

Jared Goff went 7-of-7 for 68 yards and Darrell Henderson ran the ball into the end zone from a yard out to cap an efficient opening drive. Kicker Sam Sloman missed the extra point, so the Rams have to settle for a 6-0 lead.

The Rams have beaten the Cowboys, Eagles and Giants already this season, so a win over the Washington Football Team would give them a 4-0 mark against the NFC East this season.

No NFC East team has won two games and Washington is hoping the move to quarterback Kyle Allen will help them string together a few victories. He was 1-of-2 for three yards before a punt on Washington’s opening possession.

