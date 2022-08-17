Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford says he's 'right on track' despite tendinitis

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass during training camp in Irvine. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

A day after testing his arm with a heavy workload in an intrasquad scrimmage, quarterback Matthew Stafford said Wednesday he was “right on track” as the Rams prepare for their Sept. 8 opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Stafford, 34, is dealing with tendinitis in his right elbow. The defending Super Bowl champion Rams are attempting to manage the condition as Stafford gets ready for his 14th NFL season.

“I know that I’m able to go out there and function at a high level right now,” he said before practice in Thousand Oaks. “So, whatever it feels like, hopefully continues to keep getting better as it has.

“But I know that, functionally, I feel like I can do everything I need to do so just trying to continue on that road.”

Stafford played through pain last season and passed for 41 touchdowns, with 17 interceptions.

During the offseason, he received an injection in his right elbow and he did not throw passes during offseason workouts and minicamp.

In a 60-play scrimmage on Tuesday, Stafford completed 23 of 34 passes. His completion percentage would have been better if not for four dropped passes.

“Just fun to be back out there, you know, letting it rip,” he said.

Asked if his arm issue would be solved before the opener, or something he would have to manage through the season, Stafford said he was not going to put a timetable on his recovery.

“I’m just going out there doing my work, trusting the process we have,” he said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.