Has Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford ever beaten the Cincinnati Bengals?

Matthew Stafford was the No. 1 pick of the 2009 NFL Draft when the Detroit Lions took the University of Georgia star quarterback and Texas native.

Stafford's career with Detroit is filled with a Pro Bowl appearance, Comeback Player of the Year award and numerous statistical records. He was the fastest player to reach 20,000 and 30,000 and 40,000 career passing yards. He has 323 career touchdowns and 49,995 career passing yards.

But at the age of 32, Stafford was traded to Los Angeles where he was seen as the missing piece to the Rams offense that was in the Super Bowl in 2019. Now 33, he threw 41 touchdowns in his first season with the Rams and led them to an NFC title.

Now he faces the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. And Bengals fans could be happy to see him.

Here's how Stafford has fared against the Bengals:

Matthew Stafford has never beaten the Cincinnati Bengals

Stafford is 0-3 against the Bengals. Being a lifetime member of the NFC so far in his career, he hasn't played the Bengals much. But when he has it's not been too pretty.

Stafford has thrown three interceptions and been sacked five times against the Bengals. A quarterback with a career 63% passing completion rate, Stafford is about 11 points worse against the Bengals at 51.8% (58-of-112).

He has thrown for 703 yards and five touchdowns against the Bengals in those games.

Bengals last played Matthew Stafford in 2017

The Bengals went 7-9 in 2017, and in Week 16 of the season they beat the Lions 26-17 in Paul Brown Stadium. Stafford threw a pick and a touchdown in the game but had just 203 passing yards on 35 attempts.

Then-Bengals starter Andy Dalton threw 41 times, completing 27 passes and had 238 yards to go with his own 1-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Rookie running back Joe Mixon rushed for just 12 yards on three carries.

Matthew Stafford's best game vs. Bengals was in 2013

Stafford's second time playing the Bengals he looked much more like the Pro Bowl caliber player he is. He threw for 357 yards and three touchdowns on 28-of-51 passing.

But he was outplayed by Dalton who had 372 yards passing and three touchdowns on 24-of-34 passing.

In a matchup of star receivers, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson had nine receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns while A.J. Green hauled in six for 155 yards and a touchdown.

Matthew Stafford was replaced by Daunte Culpepper against Bengals

Stafford's first game against the Bengals came during his rookie year in Week 13 of the 2009 season.

He threw for 143 yards on 11-of-26 passing before an injury forced former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Daunte Culpepper to finish the game. The Bengals, who made the playoffs and won the AFC North in 2009, won 23-13.

Carson Palmer, the 2003 No.1 overall pick, threw for 220 yards on 17-of-29 passing.

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 schedule and the road to the Super Bowl

Week 1: Bengals 27, Minnesota Vikings 24

Week 2: Chicago Bears 20, Bengals 17

Week 3: Bengals 24, Steelers 10

Week 4: Bengals 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 21

Week 5: Green Bay Packers 25, Bengals 22

Week 6: Bengals 34, Detroit Lions 11

Week 7: Bengals 41, Baltimore Ravens 17

Week 8: New York Jets 34, Bengals 31

Week 9: Cleveland Browns 41, Bengals 16

Week 11: Bengals 32, Raiders 13

Week 12: Bengals 41, Steelers 10

Week 13: Los Angeles Chargers 41, Bengals 22

Week 14: San Francisco 49ers 26, Bengals 23

Week 15: Bengals 15, Denver Broncos 10

Week 16: Bengals 41, Ravens 21

Week 17: Bengals 34, Kansas City Chiefs 31

Week 18: Browns 21, Bengals 16

Wild-card round: Bengals 26, Raiders 19

Divisional round: Bengals 19, Tennessee Titans 16

AFC Championship Game: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals vs Matthew Stafford: How the Rams QB fared in past