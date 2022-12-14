New Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield named NFC player of week

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was named the NFC offensive player of the week after leading the Rams to victory over Las Vegas two days after joining the team. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who led the Rams to a last-minute victory over the Las Vegas Raiders less than 48 hours after joining the team, was named NFC offensive player of the week, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Mayfield, the top pick in the 2018 draft, was claimed off waivers by the Rams on Dec. 6.

Two days later, Mayfield replaced John Wolford after the first series and played the rest of the game. Mayfield engineered two fourth-quarter scoring drives. His touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left capped a 98-yard drive and gave the Rams a 17-16 lead.

Mayfield completed 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown in a victory that ended a six-game losing streak.

The Rams (4-9) play the Green Bay Packers (5-8) on Monday night at Lambeau Field.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.