Rams’ QB situation falls short of ‘elite’ tier in NFL rankings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Everyone was aware of Jared Goff’s struggles the last two seasons, but not many expected the Los Angeles Rams to make a change so suddenly like they did this offseason. Their deal for Matthew Stafford came as a shock to everyone from fans to players in the Rams’ locker room, but it was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.

As a result of their acquisition of Stafford, the Rams improved their quarterback situation significantly heading into 2021. But where does their QB room rank compared to the rest of the NFL?

Mike Jones of USA TODAY ranked every team’s quarterback outlook in tiers ranging from elite to shaky. The Rams didn’t land in the elite group, but they were just below it in the “very good” tier with the Cowboys, Falcons and Titans.

The Matthew Stafford addition should put the Rams back in Super Bowl contention. Sean McVay has an aggressive, talented veteran whom he can count on to take charge rather than freezing up as things break down around him, like Jared Goff tended to do.

The teams in the elite tier are the Chiefs, Bucs, Packers, Seahawks, Ravens and Bills. It’s hard to argue against any of those teams being included in that group. Stafford has a longer track record than Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, but their peaks have been higher than his.

Surprisingly, Goff and the Lions land just one tier below the Rams at “solid” – a group that includes the Patriots, Vikings, Steelers, Raiders, 49ers and Bears. Goff hasn’t played all that well since 2018 and now with a much weaker supporting cast, he’ll have to do more of the heavy lifting.

The Rams are in good shape even if they’re not in the elite tier, they just have to hope Stafford can get over the hump in the playoffs and win his first postseason game.

Recommended Stories

  • Colts signing Eric Fisher to one-year deal

    The Colts have found a new left tackle. According to multiple reports, Indianapolis is signing former Chiefs No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher to a one-year, $9.4 million deal. Fisher was a mainstay on Kansas City’s offensive line since his selection in 2013. But he tore his Achilles during the AFC Championship Game against the [more]

  • Draymond Green focused on winning, not play-in tournament

    As the Warriors clinched a spot in the NBA's play-in tournament Monday night, Draymond Green wants to win regardless of any postseason spot.

  • Report: Dolphins players considering on-field workouts during OTAs

    Report: Dolphins players considering on-field workouts during OTAs

  • Panthers DT DaQuan Jones nails the Tim Tebow deal in a tweet

    Here's what Panthers defensive tackle DaQan Jones had to say about the deal.

  • Have the Steelers finally found Heath Miller’s replacement?

    The Steelers may have finally found someone to fill the 6-5 void left by legendary tight end Heath Miller.

  • Tommy Togiai: What the Browns are getting in their fourth-round DT

    What are the Cleveland Browns getting in their newly acquired defensive tackle, Tommy Togiai from Ohio State

  • Tennis-Fatigue a 'good problem' to have, says Barty

    Since leaving Australia in March for the first time in more than a year, the 25-year-old won the Miami Open, reached the quarters in Charleston, beat Sabalenka in the Stuttgart final before reaching the decider at the Madrid WTA 1000 event. Barty, who is building towards the French Open at the end of the month, also won the doubles with American Jennifer Brady at the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart. After losing to Belarusian Sabalenka in Madrid on Saturday, Barty said being tired meant she was doing something right.

  • Tennis-Zverev puts on Madrid masterclass to book Berrettini clash in final

    MADRID (Reuters) -Alexander Zverev avenged his defeat by Dominic Thiem in last year's U.S. Open final in clinical fashion on Saturday, beating the Austrian 6-3 6-4 to reach the final of the Madrid Open. Zverev, who beat top seed and tournament favourite Rafa Nadal in straight sets in the quarter-finals on Friday, will meet Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final after the Italian beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 6-4 in the second semi-final. Germany's Zverev, who was champion in Madrid in 2018, made a strong start, breaking Thiem early in each set in what turned out to be a routine victory, despite a swirling wind at Caja Magica.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton hunts down 'sitting duck' Verstappen

    (Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.

  • NHL fines Rangers $250K for criticizing player safety call

    The New York Rangers in less than 72 hours lost their best player to injury, fired their president and general manager, and had another player suspended. The NHL fined the Rangers an extraordinary $250,000 on Thursday for what Commissioner Gary Bettman called demeaning personal comments made publicly about head of player safety George Parros. It’s believed to be the largest publicly announced fine of its kind in NHL history.

  • Tennis-Change is coming to the rankings, it's inevitable, says Djokovic

    The last four ATP Masters 1000 events -- the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams -- have been won by players outside the 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. Russian Daniil Medvedev, 25, won the ATP Finals and the Paris Masters titles last year and has already displaced Spaniard Nadal from second spot. Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have won the three Masters events this year with Greek Tsitsipas the youngest of them at 22.

  • Dez Bryant perplexed by Tim Tebow's reported deal with Jaguars

    Bryant on Tebow's reported deal: "You got to be kidding me."

  • Dana White: Donald Cerrone to get another UFC fight, but it’s must-win

    It'll be do-or-die for Donald Cerrone's UFC career the next time he steps in the octagon.

  • Even with Tim Tebow's position switch, is that good enough reason for Jaguars to sign him? Here's who benefits the most.

    The comeback will be a huge storyline. And every day that he's in the spotlight is one less day it is zeroed in on the young QB and the adjusting coach.

  • Stephen Curry's late 3 lifts Warriors past Jazz 119-116

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry needed every bit from his supporting cast for the Golden State Warriors to secure a play-in berth, then found his shooting touch right when it mattered most. Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left moments after missing from deep, and finished with 36 points to lead the Warriors past the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz 119-116 on Monday night to keep hold of the eighth seed in the playoff race. ''It's huge when we can get a number of players to score, because Steph draws so much attention guys are going to be open,'' coach Steve Kerr said, praising the balance.

  • WATCH: Leo Komarov cheapshots David Pastrnak after the whistle

    Islanders forward Leo Komarov appeared to hit Bruins star David Pastrnak with the butt end of his stick during Monday night's game.

  • Chiefs release 3 players ahead of rookie minicamp

    Chiefs rookie minicamp begins on Friday, May 14 and the team needed space to sign undrafted rookies.

  • Longtime anchor Kenny Mayne leaves ESPN as network extends Chris Berman: 'Salary cap casualty'

    Mayne thrived at ESPN thanks to his creativity and unique brand of humor.

  • Report: Broncos believe getting QB Aaron Rodgers is a ‘real possibility’

    The Packers have said they won't trade QB Aaron Rodgers, but the Broncos still believe there is a "real possibility" of getting something done for the MVP.

  • Colts’ Kylen Granson ‘hit the ground running’ at rookie minicamp

    The fourth-round pick had a nice weekend at rookie minicamp.