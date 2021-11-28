Rams QB Matthew Stafford reportedly dealing with multiple injuries, will still play vs. Packers

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has lost his last two starts, and now going into Week 12, he might not be at full strength to help turn the Rams around.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Stafford is dealing with injuries to his throwing arm, elbow, and ankle in addition to chronic back pain. Despite all of those issues, he'll reportedly start against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, has been dealing with pain in his throwing arm, his elbow, a sore ankle, and chronic back pain, per sources.

He will play today. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 28, 2021

Russini clarified that the chronic back pain isn't new; it's something he deals with every day. It even popped up on an injury report earlier this season, though it didn't cost him any playing time.

The rest of it, however, does appear to be new. We have no idea when Stafford injured his arm, elbow, and ankle, but one stat may give us a bit of a clue: Stafford was sacked seven times in Weeks 9 and 10, more than any other quarterback. It's tough for a QB to come out unscathed after being taken down to the turf that many times.

Stafford presumably had time to rest up and heal during the Rams' Week 11 bye. But with this report coming out just hours before he and the Rams face the Packers at Lambeau Field, the break doesn't seem to have been enough to get him back to full strength.