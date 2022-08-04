Rams QB Matthew Stafford dealing with “Thrower’s Elbow”

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with a lingering elbow injury that has limited his practice time, as the team looks to defend their Super Bowl title.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue, who covers the Rams for The Athletic, this is not a new issue for Stafford, who dealt with the elbow issue through last year as well. What is new for the team is their “management plan,” because of the extended season:

Will have more shortly but Sean McVay reiterated today – this is not a new issue for Stafford, who dealt with what McVay indicated is a bit of a unique (for a QB) elbow issue through last year as well. What’s new is their management plan, in part bc of the extended season. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 4, 2022

McVay also told the media that Stafford’s elbow discomfort is “abnormal” for a quarterback, and is often seen more with baseball pitchers:

Declined to call Stafford’s elbow issue “tendinitis” and instead noted that “it’s a tricky deal” and “abnormal for a QB”, moreso “things that MLB pitchers deal with” and team is learning more about “on the fly”. Adds Stafford looked great in limited reps today. https://t.co/5eVkA7ixgD — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 4, 2022

Some have referred to this injury as being called “Throwers Elbow:”

Sometimes called Throwers Elbow, Stafford’s injury is usually for baseball players, as McVay explains. https://t.co/QOhB4NkWIH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2022

This is not the first injury to creep into the start of training camp for the defending Super Bowl champions. Wide receiver Van Jefferson is going to miss time due to a knee injury.

In his first year with the Rams last season, Stafford completed 67.2% of his passes — tying his previous career-high — for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns, as he helped guide Los Angeles to a victory in Super Bowl LVI.

