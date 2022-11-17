Rams QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) practicing fully, expected to start vs. Saints

From NFL Now: #Rams QB Matthew Stafford is expected to be cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol and play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/3ZXjtEjxyj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2022

It won’t be John Wolford quarterbacking the Los Angeles Rams this week. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Matthew Stafford is expected to clear league concussion protocol soon, having returned to fully participate in practice this week, which puts him on track to start against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

That’s a problem for a Saints defense that’s allowed an average of 311 passing yards per game over their last five matchups, and which didn’t see starting defenders Cameron Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Marshon Lattimore, and Pete Werner at practice on Wednesday. Free safety Marcus Maye was limited.

But the Rams won’t have all hands on deck even with Stafford returning to the lineup. His leading receiver Cooper Kupp was placed on injured reserve this week while preparing for ankle surgery that could end his season, and L.A.’s offensive line is in flux. It’s shaping up for another sloppy game played between two 3-win squads missing their best players.

