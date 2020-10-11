Rams QB Jared Goff botches spike attempt after TD vs. Washington

Jared Goff botches spike attempt after TD vs. Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In the second quarter of the Washington Football Team's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, quarter Jared Goff was having practically a perfect afternoon.

With a statline that read 13-for-14 for 194 yards and a passing touchdown, Goff was doing everything right. He then added a two-yard scramble touchdown to give the Rams a 20-7 lead and further pad his nearly flawless performance.

Goff's only real mistake of the day, so far, came after the touchdown. Wanting to celebrate with the classic spike of the football, things didn't go too well.

Realistically, this was Goff's worst throw of the day so far. He has been so accurate and potent against Washington's defense that his arm won't even allow him to throw the ball toward the ground. Everything that is coming out of his hand is looking for an open receiver.

Most likely, the wet environment at FedExField played a role in the ball slipping out of his hands, but it was a funny moment nonetheless. This being Goff's worst moment of the game up to this point is great for the Rams, and really bad for Washington.