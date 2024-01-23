Rams QB coach Zac Robinson interviewed for Saints offensive coordinator job
Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson has a busy schedule, but he made time to interview for the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator opening, per NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. So far, the Saints have interviewed all four candidates they’ve requested time with in this year’s hiring cycle.
Robinson has had a lot of offers hit his inbox. The MMQB’s Albert Breer reports that he previously interviewed with the Chicago Bears (before they hired Shane Waldron, another Saints target, for the same job) and he has a meeting scheduled Tuesday with the New England Patriots — with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders both requesting interviews of their own.
Why so much interest? Robinson has worked closely with Rams head coach Sean McVay during the last five years, starting out as the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and climbing the ladder to his current position. He’s coached both quarterbacks and wide receivers for L.A. and while he hasn’t called plays, he has learned from one of the best. He’s in high demand. Let’s see if the Saints can land him.