Rams QB Bryce Perkins expected to get first-team reps this week

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to be without Matthew Stafford and possibly John Wolford on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Rams are expected to give Bryce Perkins first-team reps in practice this week.

Stafford is being evaluated for a concussion and Wolford has a neck injury that kept him out of Sunday’s game against the Saints, so it could be Perkins at quarterback. This would be his first career start in the NFL if he is indeed called upon against the Chiefs.

Sean McVay will address the media Wednesday, which should give us more clarity on Stafford’s status.

The #Rams are expected to give young QB Bryce Perkins first-team reps this week, per me and @TomPelissero, paving the way for a potential start given injuries to starter Matthew Stafford and John Wolford. This would be the first start for the former UDFA from Virginia. pic.twitter.com/6b3Tfenw54 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2022

Perkins played relatively well in relief of Stafford last week, completing 5 of 10 passes for 64 yards with another 39 yards rushing. He didn’t score a touchdown or turn the ball over and led two field goal drives.

The Rams signed Perkins as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He spent last season on the active roster as the third quarterback and remained there this season, as well. Sunday against the Saints was his first regular-season action.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire