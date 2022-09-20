Rams put Troy Hill, Tremayne Anchrum on IR

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that cornerback Troy Hill was having tests on his groin injury to see how much time he’d miss after getting injured in last Sunday’s win over the Falcons.

The answer came on Tuesday. The Rams announced that Hill has been placed on injured reserve, so he will miss at least four games before he’s eligible to return to action.

Cobie Durant came out of the Falcons game with a hamstring injury, so the Rams may be down multiple corners for this weekend’s game against the Cardinals.

The Rams also placed offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum on injured reserve. Anchrum started at guard against the Falcons, but had to leave the game with a broken leg.

One of the open roster moves was filled by signing guard Oday Aboushi to the active roster from their practice squad. Aboushi started five games for the Chargers last season and has made 47 career starts over eight seasons.

