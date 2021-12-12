The Rams put two more players on the COVID-19 reserve list on Sunday.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Dont’e Deayon both went on the list. They will not be able to play in Monday night’s game against the Cardinals as a result.

The Rams put running back Darrell Henderson on the list Saturday, so they’re going to be missing a pair of players on offense for the NFC West clash.

Joe Noteboom is the likely replacement for Havenstein on the offensive line while Sony Michel will see more work in the backfield. Deayon’s absence leaves the Rams with three healthy cornerbacks on the 53-man roster, so someone could come up from the practice squad on Monday.

Rams put Rob Havenstein, Dont’e Deayon on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk