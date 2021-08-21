Rams put punters Johnny Hekker, Corey Bojorquez on COVID-19 list

Anyone betting on the number of punts by the Rams in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Raiders should probably take the under.

The Rams announced on Saturday that they have placed punters Johnny Hekker and Corey Bojorquez on the COVID-19 reserve list. That rules both players out of the game against Las Vegas and the Rams do not have a third punter on their 85-man roster.

Losing both punters will also complicate holding on field goals and extra points by Matt Gay.

It’s not known when either punter is going to be eligible to return to action. In the meantime, the Rams will be able to do plenty of work on going for it on fourth down.

