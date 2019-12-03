Rams put JoJo Natson on IR, promote Kendall Blanton

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that wide receiver/kick returner JoJo Natson will be out the next 4-6 weeks with a hamstring injury and the team won’t wait around to see if he’s able to make it back for a potential playoff run.

The Rams placed Natson on injured reserve on Tuesday. Tight end Kendall Blanton was promoted from the practice squad to take his place on the active roster.

Natson didn’t play any offensive snaps for the Rams this season, but served as their primary kickoff and punt returner. He averaged 22.2 yards per kickoff return and 7.8 yards per punt return.

McVay said rookie running back Darrell Henderson could fill in on kickoffs. Wide receiver Nsimba Webster returned punts in the preseason and may get a look in that role.

Blanton signed with the Rams after going undrafted out of Missouri this year.