Rams put John Johnson on IR

The Rams have reshaped their roster on the fly this week and Wednesday brought another change to the group of players that will try to get the team moving back in the right direction.

Safety John Johnson has been placed on injured reserve as a result of the shoulder injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers.

Johnson has 51 tackles and two interceptions this season. He had 119 tackles and four interceptions in the 2018 regular season and added an interception in overtime of the NFC Championship Game that set up the Rams’ game-winning score.

With Johnson out of the picture, the Rams will turn to Marqui Christian as a starter in a secondary that’s welcoming Jalen Ramsey in addition to saying farewell to Johnson, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib.