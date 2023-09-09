Rams put Hunter Long on IR along with Cooper Kupp, activate Brett Maher

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp isn't the only Rams player headed to injured reserve on Saturday.

The Rams confirmed that Kupp is on the list with a hamstring injury and they also announced that tight end Hunter Long will miss at least the next four games. Long has a thigh injury and Rams head coach Sean McVay hinted this move was coming during his Friday press conference.

Long joined the Rams as part of the compensation the Dolphins sent to Los Angeles for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Long appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins over the last two seasons.

The Rams elevated kicker Brett Maher and quarterback Brett Rypien from the practice squad while also signing linebacker Troy Reeder. Rypien will be Matthew Stafford's backup against the Seahawks as rookie Stetson Bennett has been ruled out.