Rams put David Edwards on IR, sign Matt Skura to active roster

Injuries have once again forced the Los Angeles Rams to make a handful of roster moves. On Tuesday, the team shuffled the offensive line and also waived a running back.

David Edwards, who’s in the concussion protocol, was placed on injured reserve, which means he’ll miss at least the next four games. He left Sunday’s Los with a head injury, the second time he’s had a concussion in the last three weeks.

To take his place, the Rams promoted veteran smart Skura to the active roster. He had previously been on the practice squad after being signed earlier this season when Brian Allen got hurt.

Additionally, the Rams waived Jake Funk. He was the fourth running back behind Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Malcolm Brown.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed to Active Roster C Matt Skura

• Reserve/Injured G David Edwards

• Waived, No Recall RB Jake Funk — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 11, 2022

Skura could potentially replace Jeremiah Kolone at center if the Rams want to go that direction. Kolone can also play guard, so it’s possible the Rams will move him there if they aren’t confident in Bobby Evans or Oday Aboushi.

Regardless, more changes are coming with Edwards out a while.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire