Rams put Brandon Allen on IR, sign Kasim Edebali

The Rams have carried three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster all season, but that will change this week.

The team announced that Brandon Allen has been placed on injured reserve due to a back injury. Linebacker Kasim Edebali was signed to the active roster in a corresponding move.

Allen was claimed off of waivers from the Jaguars after Jacksonville dropped him from the roster during September’s roster cutdown. The 2016 sixth-round pick has not appeared in any regular season games and his departure leaves Sean Mannion as the only quarterback behind Jared Goff.

Edebali spent the last three seasons with the Saints and appeared in every game they played over that span. He moved on to the Broncos in March and played in nine games for Denver before being placed on waivers in November. He landed with the Lions and saw action in four games before being waived last week.