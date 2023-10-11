Rams put Bobby Brown on injured reserve
Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown hurt his knee in last Sunday's loss to the Eagles and he'll be out for an extended period of time as a result.
The team placed Brown on injured reserve on Tuesday. They did not announce a corresponding addition and also traded wide receiver Van Jefferson, so they have a pair of open roster spots.
Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Brown suffered an MCL injury and they were "grateful" to learn that his injury was not a season-ending one. Brown is still expected to miss more than a month, however.
Brown started every game this season for the Rams and has recorded 13 tackles.