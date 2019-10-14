Rams will put Aqib Talib on IR

Cornerback Aqib Talib wasn’t in the lineup for the Rams in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers due to a rib injury and he won’t be in the lineup to help them try to snap their three-game losing streak in Atlanta either.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Rams are placing Talib on injured reserve. Talib will be eligible to return after Week 14 if he’s healthy and the team sees value in bringing him back at that point in the year.

If Talib does not return from injured reserve, he might have played his final game with the Rams. The veteran’s contract is up at the end of the season.

Talib had 14 tackles and two passes defensed during the first five weeks of the year. Marcus Peters, Troy Hill and Nickell Robey-Coleman were the top three corners on Sunday with Talib out of the lineup.