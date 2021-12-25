Rams put Andrew Whitworth on COVID-19 reserve

The Rams will be without their starting left tackle tomorrow in Minnesota.

Andrew Whitworth was placed on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Whitworth, who at 40 is the second-oldest player in the NFL (second only to Tom Brady), has played 90 percent of the Rams’ offensive snaps this season, and Matthew Stafford will miss Whitworth protecting his blind side.

After a COVID-19 outbreak caused the Rams’ game last week to be delayed from Sunday to Tuesday, this week the team is much healthier. But Whitworth is a significant loss as they continue to compete for the NFC West title.

