Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had his ankle rolled to end Los Angeles’ previous drive in the third quarter.

Stafford was able to get through the ensuing drive. But the Rams’ offense now has two more injury concerns to deal with as they try to engineer a fourth-quarter comeback.

Starting with the ball at the Los Angeles 48, running back Cam Akers ran out the third quarter with a 5-yard run. Then Akers was stuffed for a 2-yard loss on second down to begin the final period.

On third-and-7, Stafford’s deep pass to Van Jefferson on the right side landed incomplete. The Rams could not advantage of their good starting field position.

After the third-down play, Jefferson went to be examined on the sideline with a an apparent lower-leg injury. Running back Sony Michel also went into the medical tent but was soon back out of it and on the sideline with his teammates.

Rams punt after starting a possession on their 48-yard line originally appeared on Pro Football Talk