Rams pull off comeback, beat Ravens 20-19: Everything we know from Week 17 win

Even without Lamar Jackson and their best pass rusher, Odafe Oweh, the Ravens found a way to keep things competitive against the Rams on Sunday. They even led for just about the entire game at home.

But Matthew Stafford managed to pull off his fourth game-winning drive of the season, leading the Rams to their 12th win with a huge comeback against Baltimore. That was after he threw two interceptions (including a pick-six) and lost a fumble earlier in the game.

When it mattered most, Stafford came through for his team and completed the comeback. He and Odell Beckham Jr. connected for a 7-yard touchdown with less than a minute to play, winning the game for Los Angeles.

Final score: Rams 20, Ravens 19

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Game notes

Stafford put together another poor performance for the second straight week. He threw a pick-six in the first quarter, another interception in the second and then lost a fumble on a strip-sack in the third quarter, constantly giving the ball back to the Ravens. Fortunately, he made up for it with a game-winning touchdown pass to Beckham, leading a terrific comeback for the Rams.

Tyler Huntley’s mobility gave the Rams some trouble. There weren’t a ton of designed runs for the QB, but when he scrambled, he picked up good chunks of yardage and extended drives. He finished with 54 yards rushing.

Sean McVay made some questionable calls in this one. He opted to punt on fourth-and-2 from the Rams’ own 47-yard line while trailing 10-0 in the first half. He then used two timeouts on back-to-back plays after the Ravens gained 14 yards before halftime. Fortunately, Jordan Fuller’s interception bailed them out, but those timeouts also gave the Ravens enough time to score a field goal at the end of the half to go up 13-7.

The tackling from the Rams’ defense was not very good. They missed a bunch of attempts against Devonta Freeman, Huntley and even Latavius Murray, with Troy Reeder missing a couple of times himself in the middle of the field.

It was over when...

Story continues

… Von Miller sacked Huntley for an 8-yard loss with 19 seconds left to play, putting the Ravens in third-and-24 from their own 25-yard line. It was a massive play to preserve the lead and clinch the victory.

3 stars of the game

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

No. 3 star: Odell Beckham Jr. – 5 catches, 39 yards, 1 TD

No. 2 star: Jordan Fuller – 6 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 INT

No. 1 star: Cooper Kupp – 6 catches, 95 yards, 1 TD

Play of the game

On fourth-and-5 late in the game, Odell Beckham Jr. made a tough catch in traffic to pick up the first down and keep the Rams’ hopes alive. On the very next play, he caught a 7-yard touchdown to give his team the lead, his fourth straight game with a score.

ODELL BECKHAM JR. Rams take the lead! 📺: #LARvsBAL on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/eAzc64Q20B — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

What's next?

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The Rams will close out the season at home against the 49ers in Week 18, a game that could come against rookie Trey Lance, depending on the health of Jimmy Garoppolo’s thumb. This game will undoubtedly come with major playoff implications and could even get flexed to the prime-time slot. The Rams have lost five straight games to the 49ers, so they’ll try to break that streak on Sunday.

1

1