Rams' Puka Nacua is super excited to be at Super Bowl but can he win rookie award?

Puka Nacua, who will get votes for the rookie of the year award announced Thursday night, talks in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. (Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)

As he navigated the sprawling aisles of audio and video setups in the Super Bowl media center’s Radio Row, Puka Nacua moved as if he was exploring a new pass route for the Rams.

Nacua, a finalist for NFL’s rookie offensive player of the year award, spent much of Wednesday doing interviews, making promotional appearances and participating in a panel discussion about football and player tracking and Next Gen stats.

“It’s been crazy,” Nacua said, grinning. “I just met Cam Newton over there. It’s been super cool to meet these people.

“I guess with the season being over, like people are aware, I guess, of who I am. But I still want my moment to be a fan to them, like ‘Hey, I need to introduce myself to you.’”

Nacua, a fifth-round draft pick, raised his profile with a record-setting season. He caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns for a Rams team that defied expectations by finishing 10-7 and earning a playoff berth.

Read more: Sean McVay reveals secrets behind drafting Puka Nacua and Rams catching fire

Nacua has been on the go since the Rams suffered a 24-23 season-ending defeat to the Detroit Lions.

Last week, he participated in the Pro Bowl games in Florida.

“It was blast to be out there with all those guys, everybody being the best of the best,” Nacua said. “I haven’t been doing too much working out since the end of our season, so it was nice to get some movement. Like, ‘OK, I still remember how to play football. I can remember how to catch a ball.’

“It was super fun and it felt like a vacation as well.”

On Thursday night, Nacua will attend NFL Honors. The program will include the announcement of the Hall of Fame class, the most valuable player and other awards.

Nacua, Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud, Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson, Detroit tight end Sam LaPorta and Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs are finalists for offensive rookie of the year.

Read more: Philip Rivers: Antonio Gates was so good, 'The Gates Rule' overruled our playbook

Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner, Houston lineman Will Anderson, Philadelphia tackle Jalen Carter, Pittsburgh cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and Seattle cornerback Devon Witherspoon are finalists for defensive rookie of the year.

“I know C.J., so we’re super close,” Nacua said. “So it will be super cool to be a part of those rookies. ... I got to know every single one at the Pro Bowl. It’s crazy for all of us to have such great rookie years.

“I’ll be excited for whoever wins.”

Nacua said he would like to return to the Super Bowl, but as a player in the game.

“I’m imagining that very strongly this week,” he said. “That would be more than anything.”

Return engagement

Kansas City's Jaylen Watson, shown returning an interception for a touchdown against the Chargers this season, feels like a savvy veteran since he is playing in his second Super Bowl in two NFL seasons. (Peter Aiken / Associated Press)

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson is two for two.

The former Ventura College player won a Super Bowl ring last season and is now preparing for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Two Super Bowl appearances in a player’s first two seasons does not happen often, though the Chiefs have several young defensive backs that have achieved the feat.

“We know how rare it is,” Watson said, “and we know the work it took to get here.”

That includes indoctrinating new players into the Chiefs’ system.

“We feel like vets because we’ve been there, and we know what it takes to get to this point,” Watson said. “New guys come in they got to come under our wings. We’ve got to teach them the way and how we do things, how to be a pro.

Read more: Hernández: Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce is a cliché queen-football star romance that America loves

“And guys come from other teams, and we’ve got to teach them how the Kansas City Chiefs do things and how we roll.”

Watson has been a rotational player for a Chiefs defense that will try to contain a star-studded 49ers offense that features running back Christian McCaffrey, versatile Deebo Samuel, receiver Brandon Aiyuk, tight end George Kittle and quarterback Brock Purdy.

Last year, Watson started and made three tackles in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. That experience has prepared him for Sunday.

“Nothing really changes,” he said. “Obviously, the magnitude of the game to everybody else is different, but when we get between the lines it’s just staying focused like other playoff games.”

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.