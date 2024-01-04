Rams will give Puka Nacua a chance to break rookie records before pulling him

The Los Angeles Rams are going to play it safe in Week 18 when they visit the San Francisco 49ers, choosing to rest Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Ernest Jones. One name Sean McVay didn’t mention in that group is Puka Nacua.

The star rookie has a chance to make history with four catches and 29 yards in the finale, which would give him the most receptions and receiving yards ever by a rookie in one season. It’s no surprise that McVay will give him a chance to top those coveted marks, but don’t expect Nacua to remain in the game after that.

When asked whether Nacua will be limited on Sunday, McVay made it pretty clear that the rookie will join Stafford on the sideline after he makes history.

“Yeah, I think you’d like to be able to see him get an opportunity to do something special and then be smart with him,” McVay said.

If Nacua wasn’t on the brink of breaking records, he’d likely get the same treatment as Stafford and the others. He’s been banged up throughout the season, dealing with shoulder and hip injuries this year.

The Rams would love to rest him and ensure he’s healthy for the playoff run, but McVay isn’t going to rob him of history.

