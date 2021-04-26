What the Rams’ prospect meetings tell us about their draft plans

With the 2021 NFL draft just days away, the Los Angeles Rams have likely wrapped up their preparation and finished assembling their board. Now, it’s a waiting game as they hope their guys fall to them at No. 57 overall, which is where they’ll make their first selection of the week.

They’ve probably completed the majority of their pre-draft meetings with prospects, too, which were all done over video calls. Our tracker features 19 prospects the Rams have met with, ranging from wideouts to linebackers.

But what do their meetings tell us about their plans in the 2021 NFL draft? We can read the tea leaves, but it’s hard to say definitively which way Los Angeles is leaning early in the draft.

Here’s a breakdown of the prospects they’ve met with by position.

WR: 8

CB: 4

ILB: 3

OLB: 1

OLB/DE: 1

C: 1

RB: 1

Rams are searching for a speedy receiver/returner

You wouldn’t expect a team that has Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and DeSean Jackson to be so heavily interested in wide receivers. However, the wideouts the Rams have looked at almost all double as return specialists, which is important to note. And they’re mostly expected to be Day 3 picks, so Los Angeles may not spend a premium pick on one. The top wideouts they’ve met with are D’Wayne Eskridge and Anthony Schwartz, who could be third- or fourth-rounders. Demetric Felton is also a player of interest, given his versatility and return ability, as is Tutu Atwell, who’s very undersized but should be a playmaker in the NFL.

Cornerback is a high priority

Asante Samuel Jr. is the highest-ranked cornerback the Rams have met with and he’s a candidate to go as early as the first round. If he’s there at No. 57, don’t be surprised if he’s the pick, considering he’s one of the best prospects they’ve met with regardless of position. Tay Gowan and Darren Hall are likely to be late Day 3 picks, but Thomas Graham Jr. could go as early as the third or fourth round. Those are the four corners the Rams have met with so far so keep an eye on them as draft weekend rolls around. Samuel would be a home run if he’s there at No. 57, giving the Rams yet another talented defensive back to replace Troy Hill.

They seem unlikely to take an inside linebacker early

As has been the case for years with the Rams, inside linebacker is not a position they put much value in. Their pre-draft prospect meetings are further evidence of this, with only three inside linebackers on the list. And furthermore, all of them are projected to be Day 3 picks. Amen Ogbongbemiga, Grant Stuard and Isaiah McDuffie are all somewhat limited athletes who aren’t great in coverage, making them somewhat surprising targets for the Rams. Could they be thinking about pairing one of them with Travin Howard, who’s a rangy coverage linebacker? At this point, it seems unlikely they’ll take a linebacker early, even if Jabril Cox or Baron Browning are on the board in Round 2.

Where are all the linemen?

With all the talk about how badly the Rams need a starting center after letting Austin Blythe leave in free agency, they don’t seem all that interested in linemen. The only reported meeting with a lineman that we have on our tracker is with Quinn Meinerz out of Wisconsin White-Water. That doesn’t mean they haven't met with other linemen, but those meetings haven't been publicly reported. There’s no doubt they’ll take at least one offensive lineman at some point, be it a center, guard or tackle, but it’s hard to tell whether it’s as big a priority as the public has made it seem – especially with as many young blockers as they have added in recent years.

Versatility is key (again)

Whether it’s in the secondary, along the offensive line or at wide receiver, the Rams put a lot of value in players who can play multiple positions. That’s still the case this year, based on the players they’ve met with. Demetric Felton can play running back, receiver or return kicks. Chauncey Golston has the size to play defensive end or outside linebacker. Darren Hall has experience at cornerback and safety. Jacob Harris is an athletic tight end who can also line up outside at wide receiver. And players such as Eli Stove, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and D’Wayne Eskridge can all return punts. Les Snead and Sean McVay like players who can contribute at multiple spots and that’s reflected in this year’s pre-draft meetings.

