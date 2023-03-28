Rams’ proposal to make roughing the passer reviewable not approved

Roughing the passer penalties will not be made reviewable by instant replay this year. The Los Angeles Rams proposed to make those penalties reviewable but according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the change was not approved by NFL owners at this week’s league meeting.

Roughing the passer penalties have been a major point of frustration for fans and defensive players in recent years. It feels like too often, players are penalized for routine tackles on quarterbacks, either because they slam them to the ground too aggressively or they put their weight on the quarterback when bringing them down.

Those penalties can sometimes be pivotal, which we saw with Chris Jones against the Raiders and Grady Jarrett against the Buccaneers last year. Owners temporarily allowed pass interference penalties to be reviewable in 2019 but that rule has since been rescinded.

As of now, no penalties are reviewable.

The proposal to maintain roughing the passing reviewable was not approved, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire