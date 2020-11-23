Rams promote safety J.R. Reed from practice squad for Week 11

The Los Angeles Rams will have some added depth at safety on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team announced it has elevated rookie safety J.R. Reed to the active roster for Week 11.

This is a temporary promotion for Reed, who will revert to the practice squad on Tuesday. This is also his first promotion, as each player on the practice squad is allowed two elevations this season.

Reed played safety at Georgia and was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist for the Bulldogs. He was originally signed as an undrafted rookie by the Jaguars this offseason but was later waived and added to the Rams’ practice squad.

In three seasons at Georgia, Reed made 199 total tackles, had three sacks and picked off five passes. He’ll provide the Rams with some added safety depth now that Taylor Rapp and Terrell Burgess are on injured reserve.

It’s worth noting the Rams have not yet elevated Austin MacGinnis from the practice squad for tonight’s game, which suggests it could be Matt Gay’s turn to handle the kicking duties.