Rams promote Micah Kiser, Justin Lawler from practice squad for Week 2

Teams are permitted to promote two players each week from the practice squad, effectively giving them a 55-man roster heading into every game. For this week’s matchup with the Colts, the Rams are once again promoting Justin Lawler, but they’re also calling up Micah Kiser.

Kiser was a starter for the Rams last season before getting injured, limiting him to only nine games. He was waived during final roster cuts this summer and was promptly signed to the practice squad.

Lawler was also cut before the season but wound up back on the practice squad, and now he’s set to be active for the second straight week. The Rams are thin on depth at outside linebacker with Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on injured reserve, so Lawler will be slotted behind Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins, Terrell Lewis and Chris Garrett.

With the Colts expected to run the ball a bunch on Sunday, the Rams need help at linebacker, assuming they aren’t in nickel most of the game.