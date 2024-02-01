Rams promote Chris Shula to defensive coordinator

Chris Shula is staying with the Rams, and getting a promotion.

Shula has been hired as the Rams' defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

The 37-year-old Shula has been with the Rams since 2017, rising up the coaching staff from assistant linebackers coach to outside linebackers coach to linebackers coach to pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach to pass rush coordinator and linebackers coach.

When Raheem Morris left the Rams to become head coach of the Falcons, that created the defensive coordinator opening that Shula is filling. The Rams may have acted fast today after news broke that the Dolphins wanted to interview Shula for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Shula is the grandson of Don Shula, the Hall of Famer who coached the Dolphins from 1970 to 1995.

Shula and Rams head coach Sean McVay were college teammates at Miami of Ohio and have maintained ties in the NFL, and now Shula becomes McVay's most important assistant.