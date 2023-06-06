Rams projected to win around 7 games in 2023 by NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund

NFL Network’s Adam Rank recently did game-by-game predictions for the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, and he had them going 7-10. After Rank projected the Rams to go 7-10 in the upcoming season, Cynthia Frelund also has them winning around seven games in 2023.

Frelund conducted her win projections for each team in the NFC West and the Rams are expected to have the second-fewest wins (6.9) in the division. The San Francisco 49ers were projected for 10.9 wins and the Seattle Seahawks are predicted to secure 8.9 wins by Frelund.

Who is the best in the NFC West? 👀@cfrelund breaks down every team's winning projections for 2023! pic.twitter.com/Wn0Fpmw00I — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2023

Entering the 2023 season, there are a lot of question marks surrounding the Rams. Outside of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp on offense, it remains to be seen who can be relied upon consistently, which is something that Frelund points out.

The offensive line should be much better than last year’s group after the Rams surrendered 59 sacks in 2022. Rookies Steve Avila and Warren McClendon were the notable additions this offseason, while Logan Bruss, Joseph Noteboom, and Alaric Jackson are all returning from injuries.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Rams lost Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner, Leonard Floyd, and Greg Gaines. There are going to be quite a few first or second-year players in starting roles on defense as All-Pro Aaron Donald is the lone veteran.

Following a dismal 5-12 campaign in 2022, expectations are certainly low for the Rams in 2023 despite some seeing a slight improvement in the win column.

