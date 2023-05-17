Rams projected to finish above .500 in 2023 by CBS Sports

Oddsmakers have set the Rams’ win total between 6.5 and 7.5, and even as low as those numbers are, most experts are predicting them to finish with seven or fewer victories in 2023. CBS Sports’ Will Brinson is not among that contingent of doubters, however.

Brinson predicted the final record for every team in the NFL and he’s surprisingly confident in the Rams despite their roster holes and lack of top-end talent. Brinson predicts the Rams to finish 9-8 this season, which would be Sean McVay’s sixth season with a record above .500.

Brinson cites his affinity for Matthew Stafford, as well as the Rams’ bad injury luck in 2022 as reasons for him believing they can go 9-8 this season.

Probably the biggest differential between the Vegas line and my projection. Some will claim it’s my noted affinity for Matthew Stafford but it has much more to do with a weakened NFC, trusting Sean McVay and believing injuries won’t stifle this team like they did in 2022. L.A. (146.5) was right behind Denver (148.5) for most Adjusted Games Lost last year, which could signal some improvement. Go 2-2 out of the gate or better and the Rams might be going full Undertaker GIF.

The Rams will be tested right away in 2023, facing the Seahawks on the road, followed by a home game against the 49ers and a road trip against the Bengals in the first three weeks. They’ll also host the Eagles in Week 5 after visiting the Colts in Week 4. With four playoff teams in the first five weeks, the Rams may need to win that matchup with Indianapolis in order to keep their season from falling apart early on.

Though they moved on from several stars this offseason, including Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner, they do still have Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald. If those three can stay healthy, which they failed to do last season, the Rams will have a chance to sneak into the playoffs in a weak NFC.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire