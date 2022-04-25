Rams’ projected depth chart heading into 2022 NFL draft
One of the best ways to predict which direction the Rams will go in the draft is by looking at their current depth chart. A quick glance will show holes at edge rusher and cornerback, which are lacking both depth and overall talent.
The defensive line could use some help, too, as could safety, guard and punter. With eight total picks in the draft, the Rams have the ammo to address nearly every position of need.
Here’s a look at their projected depth chart leading up to the draft.
Offense
Starter
Backup
Third-string
Reserve
Reserve
Quarterback
Running back
Xavier Jones
Raymond Calais/Javian Hawkins
Wide receiver
Landen Akers
Wide receiver
Allen Robinson*
J.J. Koski
Warren Jackson
Tight end
Jacob Harris
Left tackle
Joe Noteboom*
Max Pircher
Left guard
Jeremiah Kolone
Center
Right guard
Coleman Shelton*
Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
Right tackle
Alaric Jackson
Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
Adrian Ealy
There are some pretty notable differences on offense heading into this year’s draft compared to where the Rams stood before Week 1 last season. Akers is back as the RB1 after missing most of the year with an Achilles tear, Robinson replaces Robert Woods, Noteboom takes Andrew Whitworth’s place and Shelton could replace Austin Corbett.
If it’s not Shelton at right guard, there are other options: Evans, Anchrum and maybe even Kolone. The core of the offense is still there with Stafford, Kupp, Higbee and Havenstein, but there are some new faces, too.
And there will be even more arriving in the draft. Guard, running back, wide receiver and tight end could all get an injection of talent in the draft, though it’s unclear when the Rams might address those positions.
Defense
Starter
Backup
Third-string
Reserve
Defensive tackle
Nose tackle
Bobby Brown III
Defensive end
A’Shawn Robinson
Jonah Williams
Earnest Brown IV
Outside linebacker
Chris Garrett
Inside linebacker
Bobby Wagner*
Anthony Hines
Inside linebacker
Outside linebacker
Cornerback
Safety
Antoine Brooks Jr.
Safety
Jake Gervase
Cornerback
Nickel
David Long Jr.
Terrell Burgess
Darious Williams’ departure and Taylor Rapp’s potential demotion could lead to a new-look secondary around Jalen Ramsey and Jordan Fuller. Scott was awesome in the postseason, and Rochell has the makeup of a starting outside cornerback. Long still looks like the best option in the slot, though that could change after the draft.
Wagner solidifies the second level at linebacker, alongside Jones in the middle, but there are major questions on the edge. Just look at the depth chart. There isn’t much talent at outside linebacker besides Floyd. Expect the Rams to address that in the draft.
The Rams could get by with their current defensive line group, and the starters are likely set, but if Brown and Brown don’t improve, the Rams will need a better rotation.
Special teams
Starter
Backup
Kicker
Punter
Riley Dixon*
Kick returner
Brandon Powell
Punt returner
Brandon Powell
Tutu Atwell
Long snapper
Matthew Orzech
No surprises here, and it’s possible not much will change before Week 1. The biggest question is at punter, where the Rams are widely expected to potentially add a rookie to the mix. It’s hard to see Powell losing the return job, Gay is undoubtedly the kicker, and Orzech will be back as the long snapper.
