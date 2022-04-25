Rams’ projected depth chart heading into 2022 NFL draft

One of the best ways to predict which direction the Rams will go in the draft is by looking at their current depth chart. A quick glance will show holes at edge rusher and cornerback, which are lacking both depth and overall talent.

The defensive line could use some help, too, as could safety, guard and punter. With eight total picks in the draft, the Rams have the ammo to address nearly every position of need.

Here’s a look at their projected depth chart leading up to the draft.

Offense

There are some pretty notable differences on offense heading into this year’s draft compared to where the Rams stood before Week 1 last season. Akers is back as the RB1 after missing most of the year with an Achilles tear, Robinson replaces Robert Woods, Noteboom takes Andrew Whitworth’s place and Shelton could replace Austin Corbett.

If it’s not Shelton at right guard, there are other options: Evans, Anchrum and maybe even Kolone. The core of the offense is still there with Stafford, Kupp, Higbee and Havenstein, but there are some new faces, too.

And there will be even more arriving in the draft. Guard, running back, wide receiver and tight end could all get an injection of talent in the draft, though it’s unclear when the Rams might address those positions.

Defense

Darious Williams’ departure and Taylor Rapp’s potential demotion could lead to a new-look secondary around Jalen Ramsey and Jordan Fuller. Scott was awesome in the postseason, and Rochell has the makeup of a starting outside cornerback. Long still looks like the best option in the slot, though that could change after the draft.

Wagner solidifies the second level at linebacker, alongside Jones in the middle, but there are major questions on the edge. Just look at the depth chart. There isn’t much talent at outside linebacker besides Floyd. Expect the Rams to address that in the draft.

The Rams could get by with their current defensive line group, and the starters are likely set, but if Brown and Brown don’t improve, the Rams will need a better rotation.

Special teams

Starter Backup Kicker Matt Gay Punter Riley Dixon* Kick returner Brandon Powell Raymond Calais Punt returner Brandon Powell Tutu Atwell Long snapper Matthew Orzech

No surprises here, and it’s possible not much will change before Week 1. The biggest question is at punter, where the Rams are widely expected to potentially add a rookie to the mix. It’s hard to see Powell losing the return job, Gay is undoubtedly the kicker, and Orzech will be back as the long snapper.

