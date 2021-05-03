Rams’ projected depth chart following 2021 NFL draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Los Angeles Rams’ roster got a big injection of talent over the weekend after the team drafted nine players and signed another 10 as undrafted free agents. Position battles won’t truly begin until training camp in July and August, but it’s never too early to look at how each spot on the roster could shake out.

Coming out of the 2021 NFL draft, we projected the Rams’ depth chart on offense, defense and special teams, laying out starters, backups and reserves at each position. This is obviously just a prediction and there’s still a ton to be decided on the field, but the Rams have good depth at a number of positions.

We only have one rookie penciled in as a starter, with several others backing up veterans.

Offense

Starter

Backup

Third-string

Reserve

QB

Matthew Stafford

John Wolford

Bryce Perkins

Devlin Hodges

RB

Cam Akers

Darrell Henderson

Xavier Jones

Raymond Calais, Jake Funk

WR1

Robert Woods

Trishton Jackson

Ben Skowronek

WR2

Van Jefferson

DeSean Jackson

Jeremiah Haydel

Slot

Cooper Kupp

Tutu Atwell

Nsimba Webster

J.J. Koski, Landen Akers

TE

Tyler Higbee

Johnny Mundt

Brycen Hopkins

Kendall Blanton, Jacob Harris

LT

Andrew Whitworth

Joe Noteboom

LG

David Edwards

Jamil Demby

C

Austin Corbett

Brian Allen

Coleman Shelton

RG

Bobby Evans

Tremayne Anchrum

Jordan Meredith

RT

Rob Havenstein

Chandler Brewer

Alaric Jackson

There are really no questions at quarterback or running back. Matthew Stafford and Cam Akers will be the starters, with John Wolford and Darrell Henderson backing them up. At wide receiver, there will be some competition. DeSean Jackson will battle Van Jefferson for snaps on the outside, while Tutu Atwell will also try to carve out a role in the slot. Along the offensive line, only Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein are solidified as starters. We project Austin Corbett moving inside to center, with Bobby Evans and David Edwards slotted in at guard. Brian Allen or Coleman Shelton could also win the starting center job, which would keep Corbett at right guard and potentially cause Evans to compete with Edwards at left guard. Needless to say, there's a lot to figure out.

Defense

Starter

Backup

Third-string

Reserve

DT

Aaron Donald

Michael Hoecht

Marquise Copeland

George Silvanic

NT

Sebastian Joseph-Day

Greg Gaines

Bobby Brown III

DE

A'Shawn Robinson

Earnest Brown IV

Jonah Williams

Eric Banks

ROLB

Justin Hollins

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Justin Lawler

Max Roberts

LOLB

Leonard Floyd

Terrell Lewis

Chris Garrett

ILB1

Ernest Jones

Troy Reeder

Micah Kiser

Derrick Moncrief

ILB2

Travin Howard

Kenny Young

Christian Rozeboom

CB1

Jalen Ramsey

Robert Rochell

CB2

Darious Williams

Nickel CB

David Long Jr.

Donte Deayon

Brontae Harris

FS

Jordan Fuller

Nick Scott

JuJu Hughes

Paris Ford, Troy Warner

SS

Terrell Burgess

Taylor Rapp

Jake Gervase

J.R. Reed, Jovan Grant

The starting defensive line is likely to be a combination of Aaron Donald, Sebastian Joseph-Day and A'Shawn Robinson. Joseph-Day and Robinson can both play nose tackle or defensive end, so they're almost interchangeable. Earnest Jones IV could back up the starter at defensive end. At inside linebacker, we get our first rookie starter: Ernest Jones. We have him starting alongside Travin Howard, giving the Rams a run-stuffer and coverage defender on the inside. Leonard Floyd will be a starting edge rusher, with Justin Hollins, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Terrell Lewis competing on the other side. We have Hollins starting again, though Lewis will make a strong case. Rookie Chris Garrett will be fighting for a roster spot. Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams are going to start outside once again, but the nickel spot is still TBD. David Long Jr. has the inside track right now as a third-year player, but he'll have to hold off rookie Robert Rochell, who is currently CB4. We have Terrell Burgess earning the starting safety spot next to Jordan Fuller, just barely beating out Taylor Rapp. Both players will play significant snaps, though, with how often the Rams use three safeties.There will be three undrafted rookies fighting for roster spots.

Special teams

Starter

Backup

Reserve

Kicker

Matt Gay

Austin MacGinnis

Punter

Johnny Hekker

Corey Bojorquez

Brandon Wright

Long snapper

Colin Holba

Steve Wirtel

Kick returner

Raymond Calais

Jake Funk

Nsimba Webster

Punt returner

Tutu Atwell

DeSean Jackson

Nsimba Webster

Matt Gay is expected to remain the kicker, with MacGinnis being a COVID-19 backup and camp leg. The question is whether Johnny Hekker has to fight for his job after the Rams signed Corey Bojorquez. Sean McVay says it won't be a competition, but Les Snead didn't sound as convinced. It's a coin flip at long snapper in place of the departed Jake McQuaide, but we'll go with Colin Holba. In the return game, Atwell doesn't have much experience, but the Rams will want to get him the ball often as a rookie and punt returns is a good way to do that. Raymond Calais and Jake Funk could battle for the kick return job, while Nsimba Webster could be on the outside looking in this summer.

1

1

Recommended Stories