Rams’ projected depth chart following 2021 NFL draft

The Los Angeles Rams’ roster got a big injection of talent over the weekend after the team drafted nine players and signed another 10 as undrafted free agents. Position battles won’t truly begin until training camp in July and August, but it’s never too early to look at how each spot on the roster could shake out.

Coming out of the 2021 NFL draft, we projected the Rams’ depth chart on offense, defense and special teams, laying out starters, backups and reserves at each position. This is obviously just a prediction and there’s still a ton to be decided on the field, but the Rams have good depth at a number of positions.

We only have one rookie penciled in as a starter, with several others backing up veterans.

Offense

There are really no questions at quarterback or running back. Matthew Stafford and Cam Akers will be the starters, with John Wolford and Darrell Henderson backing them up. At wide receiver, there will be some competition. DeSean Jackson will battle Van Jefferson for snaps on the outside, while Tutu Atwell will also try to carve out a role in the slot. Along the offensive line, only Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein are solidified as starters. We project Austin Corbett moving inside to center, with Bobby Evans and David Edwards slotted in at guard. Brian Allen or Coleman Shelton could also win the starting center job, which would keep Corbett at right guard and potentially cause Evans to compete with Edwards at left guard. Needless to say, there's a lot to figure out.

Defense

Starter Backup Third-string Reserve DT Aaron Donald Michael Hoecht Marquise Copeland George Silvanic NT Sebastian Joseph-Day Greg Gaines Bobby Brown III DE A'Shawn Robinson Earnest Brown IV Jonah Williams Eric Banks ROLB Justin Hollins Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Justin Lawler Max Roberts LOLB Leonard Floyd Terrell Lewis Chris Garrett ILB1 Ernest Jones Troy Reeder Micah Kiser Derrick Moncrief ILB2 Travin Howard Kenny Young Christian Rozeboom CB1 Jalen Ramsey Robert Rochell CB2 Darious Williams Nickel CB David Long Jr. Donte Deayon Brontae Harris FS Jordan Fuller Nick Scott JuJu Hughes Paris Ford, Troy Warner SS Terrell Burgess Taylor Rapp Jake Gervase J.R. Reed, Jovan Grant

The starting defensive line is likely to be a combination of Aaron Donald, Sebastian Joseph-Day and A'Shawn Robinson. Joseph-Day and Robinson can both play nose tackle or defensive end, so they're almost interchangeable. Earnest Jones IV could back up the starter at defensive end. At inside linebacker, we get our first rookie starter: Ernest Jones. We have him starting alongside Travin Howard, giving the Rams a run-stuffer and coverage defender on the inside. Leonard Floyd will be a starting edge rusher, with Justin Hollins, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Terrell Lewis competing on the other side. We have Hollins starting again, though Lewis will make a strong case. Rookie Chris Garrett will be fighting for a roster spot. Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams are going to start outside once again, but the nickel spot is still TBD. David Long Jr. has the inside track right now as a third-year player, but he'll have to hold off rookie Robert Rochell, who is currently CB4. We have Terrell Burgess earning the starting safety spot next to Jordan Fuller, just barely beating out Taylor Rapp. Both players will play significant snaps, though, with how often the Rams use three safeties.There will be three undrafted rookies fighting for roster spots.

Special teams

Starter Backup Reserve Kicker Matt Gay Austin MacGinnis Punter Johnny Hekker Corey Bojorquez Brandon Wright Long snapper Colin Holba Steve Wirtel Kick returner Raymond Calais Jake Funk Nsimba Webster Punt returner Tutu Atwell DeSean Jackson Nsimba Webster

Matt Gay is expected to remain the kicker, with MacGinnis being a COVID-19 backup and camp leg. The question is whether Johnny Hekker has to fight for his job after the Rams signed Corey Bojorquez. Sean McVay says it won't be a competition, but Les Snead didn't sound as convinced. It's a coin flip at long snapper in place of the departed Jake McQuaide, but we'll go with Colin Holba. In the return game, Atwell doesn't have much experience, but the Rams will want to get him the ball often as a rookie and punt returns is a good way to do that. Raymond Calais and Jake Funk could battle for the kick return job, while Nsimba Webster could be on the outside looking in this summer.

