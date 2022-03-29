Are Rams primed to repeat? 'GMFB'

Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs were supposed to be quiet during free agency, given the perennial AFC West champions had most of their big names tied up in long-term contracts and they already were bumping up against the salary cap. Brett Veach had other ideas. The uber-aggressive Chiefs general manager instead made a splash by signing former Texans safety Justin Reid and former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, then turned the NFL on its head by swinging a blockbuster trade that sent three-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a package of draft picks.