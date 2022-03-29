Are Rams primed to repeat? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss if Los Angeles Rams are primed to repeat in 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Steelers are set to add another linebacker to their roster. According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to a one-year contract with linebacker Genard Avery. No other terms have been reported. Avery was a 2018 fifth-round pick in Cleveland and posted 4.5 sacks in 16 games as a rookie. His run with the [more]
Howie Roseman knew it wouldn't be popular to bring back Derek Barnett but he did it for a reason. By Dave Zangaro
Sean McVay spoke at the annual league meeting and shared how relieved he was to know that Aaron Donald will be with the Rams in 2022.
Why hasn't #Chiefs free agent S Tyrann Mathieu signed with a team yet? We take a look at the latest news surrounding his market:
Jerry Jones is disappointed the Cowboys weren’t able to keep defensive end Randy Gregory in free agency. But he has no regrets about what the team did for Gregory in supporting him through four suspensions.
Popcorn. Ready. The recent paternity suit filed against Cowboys owner Jerry Jones by a 25-year-old congressional aide has sparked a claim by Jones that Alexandra Davis is involved in “multiple monetary extortion attempts.” And the extortion attempts potentially involve, in the opinion of Jones, the ex-husband of Jones’s daughter, Charlotte Jones Anderson. As to the paternity [more]
Mayfield is seemingly ahead of the recovery schedule the Browns expected after surgery as he leads a throwing session with two receivers in Austin last week:
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper declined to speak on the record at NFL meetings Monday and still won’t address key issues facing his team, including stopping construction of its new headquarters in Rock Hill.
Regardless of whether the Packers should or shouldn’t have kept receiver Davante Adams, they blew it by not re-signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling before the departure of Adams gave MVS more leverage. Then, the Chiefs traded receiver Tyreek Hill — and Valdes-Scantling found himself in even greater demand. He recently signed with the Chiefs. Here’s a look [more]
The Kansas City Chiefs were supposed to be quiet during free agency, given the perennial AFC West champions had most of their big names tied up in long-term contracts and they already were bumping up against the salary cap. Brett Veach had other ideas. The uber-aggressive Chiefs general manager instead made a splash by signing former Texans safety Justin Reid and former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, then turned the NFL on its head by swinging a blockbuster trade that sent three-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a package of draft picks.
Two weeks ago, the Broncos and Cowboys ended up in a back and forth for defensive end Randy Gregory. It all came down to whether the contract would include language voiding future guarantees based on something as simple as a fine under the substance-abuse policy. Before Gregory agreed to terms with the Cowboys, Gregory gave [more]
Howie Roseman explains his reasons for the Philadelphia Eagles' slow start to the offseason.
Top 50 free agents available heading into Monday, March 28
The Dolphins could trade some players to make back some of their lost draft capital.
Tanner McCalister becomes the first to lose his black stripe of the spring. #GoBucks
Solomon Thomas hasn't lived up to his top-three draft pick status, but he can still bring value to the Jets after signing Monday.
Odell Beckham Jr., Stephon Gilmore and Tyrann Mathieu are among the top players who remain unsigned in the 2022 NFL free agency period.
Travon Walker may be the No. 1 overall pick...