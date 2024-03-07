Rams president Kevin Demoff will oversee operations of Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche as well

Rams president Kevin Demoff is adding some new responsibilities to his plate.

Demoff has been named president of team and media operations for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. Demoff will now oversee the operations of the NBA's Denver Nuggets, NHL's Colorado Avalanche, and National Lacrosse League's Colorado Mammoths in addition to retaining his role with the Rams and overseeing the operations of KSE's media holdings.

A release announcing the move says Demoff will continue to report to Stan Kroenke as Rams president and that he will report to Josh Kroenke in his new role.

"I am honored and humbled to take on this role with KSE and I am grateful to Stan and Josh for this opportunity," said Demoff. "I am excited to work with so many talented teammates who have helped KSE become the most influential sports and entertainment company in the world. With the goal of sustaining winning cultures and organizations that transcend the field, court, or ice, we will collaboratively build a best-in-class experience for our fans in Denver, Los Angeles, and around the globe."

Demoff was hired by the Rams in 2009 and played a leading role in the team's move from St. Louis to Los Angeles.