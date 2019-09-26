Rams prepping to face former teammate Ndamukong Suh

The Rams will welcome the Buccaneers to Los Angeles this Sunday and that means they’ll also be welcoming defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh back to the stadium he called home last season.

Suh started every game for the Rams during their run to an NFC title and left for Tampa as a free agent, so this will be his first chance to renew acquaintances with his former teammates. Those former teammates will now be tasked with stopping Suh and Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth explained why that can be difficult.

“Super powerful, takes care of his body,” Whitworth said, via the Los Angeles Times. “That’s kind of always been his MO — he overpowers guys a lot and has always kind of been that guy.”

Suh has five tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit while playing 83 percent of the snaps through the first three weeks of the season.