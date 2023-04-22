Rams pre-draft mailbag: Cam Akers expectations, draft plans and…Caleb Williams?

There’s a lot of pressure on the Rams in the draft this year, needing to hit on at least a handful of their 11 picks. The way the roster is currently constructed likely isn’t good enough to contend in the NFC, so they have to pick carefully in the draft.

With the big event less than a week away, I asked Rams fans on Twitter to submit questions for this mailbag. Thanks as always to those who participated.

Cam Akers expectations?

What are the realistic expectations for RB Cam Akers next season? Over 1000 yards 10 TDs on the table? — Payo Time (@PayoTime) April 21, 2023

I could easily see that happening. He no longer has the threat of Darrell Henderson Jr. eating into his carries and playing time, so we could see Akers as a true workhorse next season. If you take the seven games he started late last season and extrapolate his stats (549 yards, 6 TDs) out over a 17-game season, he’s easily hitting 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns.

It would work out to 1,333 yards and about 14 touchdowns, which the Rams would gladly take from their top running back.

USC QB Caleb Williams in the Rams' future? Gabe Davis?

Caleb Williams, future rams QB? Also should they make a run at Gabe Davis? — Zach Fogelman (@FogelmanZach) April 21, 2023

I really don’t see the Rams landing Caleb Williams. It could take the first overall pick in order to land him and as bad as the Rams look on paper, I don’t think they’ll be the worst team in the league. They’re certainly not going to tank for the first pick, either – despite it seeming like they will.

As for Davis, he could be a nice option in free agency next offseason. But if he has a big year in 2023, he could become a tad overpriced for the Rams, even with their abundance of cap space.

Trade up for Texas RB Bijan Robinson?

Do you see any possibility of rams trading up to get bijan lol — Brian Alvarado (@BrianTedzz) April 21, 2023

I’m sure Sean McVay would love to land Robinson. After all, they nearly sold the farm for Christian McCaffrey last year before the 49ers landed him. McVay loves stud running backs and Robinson is exactly that. He would be a star in McVay’s offense but there’s very little chance he falls far enough for the Rams to be comfortable moving up.

Aaron Donald back in 2024? FA targets next offseason?

Assuming our plan works for freeing up a bunch of cap space for 2024, do you think Donald stays for the 2024 season (because he knows we are loading up in FA). Also, what position do you see us attacking hardest in the 2024 FA period? — Rams House Official YT (@RamsHouseOffic1) April 21, 2023

Donald has 30 million reasons to come back in 2024 and play out the final year of his contract. If he can suffer through the 2023 campaign and remain motivated to win another ring, I don’t see why he wouldn’t come back next year if the Rams get back on their aggressive track in 2024.

As for a positional target in free agency next year, it has to be pass rusher or cornerback. The problem is, teams typically don’t let stud pass rushers and corners get to the market. Brian Burns could be available, though.

Akers to get an extension from the Rams?

Is there a situation under which the Rams will extend Cam Akers after 2023 after the Gurley debacle? — GlendoraSlim (@GlendoraSlim) April 21, 2023

Sure, but I don’t think it’ll be a long-term, big-money deal like Gurley got. I could see them giving him a one- or two-year contract if he plays well this season. I just don’t see big-money deals for running backs being good business.

Quentin Lake update?

Cam, statues on @quentin_lake, 100% for football related activities? Starter, at 1 of the 2 safety positions? @TheRamsWire — Tlxz Flxz (@TLXZFLXZ) April 21, 2023

Lake should be 100% for football activities this offseason after getting on the field last season as a rookie. He and Russ Yeast will probably compete for the starting spot next to Jordan Fuller, assuming the Rams go back to Fuller as one of their starters again this season.

Was Raheem Morris aware of Rams' plan to rebuild?

What is your take on Raheem Morris – what did he know and when did he know it? That his defense would undergo The Purge. Did the Rams give him a heads-up when he was out there interviewing? This is what’s going down, love to have you back as DC but it will be a huge challenge — LA Rams Fan Zone (@LARamsFanZone) April 21, 2023

I’m sure he was aware of what was going on in the Rams’ building. He and McVay are close, so I don’t see why McVay wouldn’t have kept him in the loop about the defense’s looming losses.

That being said, it may have given Morris even more motivation to go out and land a head coaching job, not that he wasn’t already doing his best to.

Will the Rams draft a punter or kicker?

With so many holes on offense and defense, it's likely the Rams won't draft special teams players? What do you think are some realistic options for the Rams, especially at K and P?? — Matt マット 🇺🇸 (@mattosso83) April 21, 2023

Considering the Rams haven’t yet signed a kicker or punter in free agency, I definitely see them taking at least one in the draft. They have 11 picks with the possibility of adding more by trading down, so it’s more than enough picks to address the special teams unit. They’d be wise to take a kicker at some point. Chad Ryland is probably the best kicker in the draft.

Is offense or defense a bigger priority in the draft?

Is offense a priority in this draft or a defense? — Bruce Funteral (Taylor's Version) (@brucethemoose14) April 21, 2023

I’d say the defense. You can get by with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Cam Akers and Tyler Higbee. I’m not sure you can win many games with the defense in its current form. They need pass rushers and defensive backs, as well as defensive line help and maybe an inside linebacker. Safety needs addressing, too.

So, they need it all on defense.

