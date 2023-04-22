Rams pre-draft mailbag: Cam Akers expectations, draft plans and…Caleb Williams?

Cameron DaSilva
There’s a lot of pressure on the Rams in the draft this year, needing to hit on at least a handful of their 11 picks. The way the roster is currently constructed likely isn’t good enough to contend in the NFC, so they have to pick carefully in the draft.

With the big event less than a week away, I asked Rams fans on Twitter to submit questions for this mailbag. Thanks as always to those who participated.

Cam Akers expectations?

I could easily see that happening. He no longer has the threat of Darrell Henderson Jr. eating into his carries and playing time, so we could see Akers as a true workhorse next season. If you take the seven games he started late last season and extrapolate his stats (549 yards, 6 TDs) out over a 17-game season, he’s easily hitting 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns.

It would work out to 1,333 yards and about 14 touchdowns, which the Rams would gladly take from their top running back.

USC QB Caleb Williams in the Rams' future? Gabe Davis?

I really don’t see the Rams landing Caleb Williams. It could take the first overall pick in order to land him and as bad as the Rams look on paper, I don’t think they’ll be the worst team in the league. They’re certainly not going to tank for the first pick, either – despite it seeming like they will.

As for Davis, he could be a nice option in free agency next offseason. But if he has a big year in 2023, he could become a tad overpriced for the Rams, even with their abundance of cap space.

Trade up for Texas RB Bijan Robinson?

I’m sure Sean McVay would love to land Robinson. After all, they nearly sold the farm for Christian McCaffrey last year before the 49ers landed him. McVay loves stud running backs and Robinson is exactly that. He would be a star in McVay’s offense but there’s very little chance he falls far enough for the Rams to be comfortable moving up.

Aaron Donald back in 2024? FA targets next offseason?

Donald has 30 million reasons to come back in 2024 and play out the final year of his contract. If he can suffer through the 2023 campaign and remain motivated to win another ring, I don’t see why he wouldn’t come back next year if the Rams get back on their aggressive track in 2024.

As for a positional target in free agency next year, it has to be pass rusher or cornerback. The problem is, teams typically don’t let stud pass rushers and corners get to the market. Brian Burns could be available, though.

Akers to get an extension from the Rams?

Sure, but I don’t think it’ll be a long-term, big-money deal like Gurley got. I could see them giving him a one- or two-year contract if he plays well this season. I just don’t see big-money deals for running backs being good business.

Quentin Lake update?

Lake should be 100% for football activities this offseason after getting on the field last season as a rookie. He and Russ Yeast will probably compete for the starting spot next to Jordan Fuller, assuming the Rams go back to Fuller as one of their starters again this season.

Was Raheem Morris aware of Rams' plan to rebuild?

I’m sure he was aware of what was going on in the Rams’ building. He and McVay are close, so I don’t see why McVay wouldn’t have kept him in the loop about the defense’s looming losses.

That being said, it may have given Morris even more motivation to go out and land a head coaching job, not that he wasn’t already doing his best to.

Will the Rams draft a punter or kicker?

Considering the Rams haven’t yet signed a kicker or punter in free agency, I definitely see them taking at least one in the draft. They have 11 picks with the possibility of adding more by trading down, so it’s more than enough picks to address the special teams unit. They’d be wise to take a kicker at some point. Chad Ryland is probably the best kicker in the draft.

Is offense or defense a bigger priority in the draft?

I’d say the defense. You can get by with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Cam Akers and Tyler Higbee. I’m not sure you can win many games with the defense in its current form. They need pass rushers and defensive backs, as well as defensive line help and maybe an inside linebacker. Safety needs addressing, too.

So, they need it all on defense.

