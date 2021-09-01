Rams practice squad tracker: Updates on all of LA’s signings

After setting their 53-man roster on Tuesday and going through the waiver process Wednesday, the Rams can begin setting their practice squad at 4 p.m. ET today. With Eric Banks being the only player who was claimed by another team, the Rams will have a large pool of players to choose from as they assemble their practice squad, including 23 of their own waived players from Monday and Tuesday.

They can carry up to 16 players on the practice squad, including six veterans who have accrued more than two seasons in the NFL. They also have an exempt spot reserved for Max Pircher as part of the NFL’s International Player Development Program.

We’ll be tracking all of the team’s practice squad moves here as they round out their 17-man group.

WR Landen Akers

https://twitter.com/Spenc_Armstrong/status/1433120901105586176 The Rams are bringing wide receiver Landen Akers back on their practice squad, his agent Spencer Armstrong of Leverage Football reported on Wednesday. Akers joined the Rams as an undrafted rookie this offseason and provides even more depth at wideout for Los Angeles.

1

1

1

1