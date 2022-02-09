Rams will practice at Rose Bowl on Thursday

Because the Super Bowl is in Los Angeles, the Rams are operating out of their usual headquarters this week.

But with heavy winds expected at their Thousand Oaks practice facility, they’ll be moving practice to a different location.

Head coach Sean McVay said in his Wednesday press conference that the Rams will practice at the Rose Bowl on Thursday. McVay mentioned earlier in the week that moving practice was a possibility.

“We’re going to go practice at the Rose Bowl tomorrow. Made that decision a couple of days ago, kind of anticipating the winds,” McVay said. “If that’s the biggest inconvenience of playing the Super Bowl at home, that we have to get on a bus — we do that pretty regularly anyway going down to SoFi. So our guys will handle that great.”

Like the Bengals, the Rams don’t have an indoor field at their practice facility. But being in Southern California, usually one is not necessary. As McVay mentioned, when the weather dictates during the regular season, the Rams usually go down to SoFi Stadium to practice.

The Rams will have meetings at their facility before heading to Pasadena to practice at the site of the last Super Bowl to be held in Los Angeles back in 1993.

