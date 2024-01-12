Rams' practice report remains the same as Wednesday

Rams right guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder) went on the team's practice report Wednesday with limited work. He remained limited Thursday.

The Rams made only one change to their practice report from Wednesday: Right tackle Rob Havenstein returned to a full practice Thursday after a rest day.

Left tackle Joe Noteboom (foot), defensive back Jordan Fuller (ankle) and linebacker Troy Reeder (knee) did not practice again.

Tight end Tyler Higbee (shoulder) remained limited.

Noteboom and Higbee did not play in Week 18.