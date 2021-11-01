The Rams posted a perfect tweet after trading for Von Miller

At this point, the Rams’ official team slogan should just be “all in” because it seems like every year they make a massive move in pursuit of a Super Bowl ring. They bolstered their already-impressive roster again on Monday by acquiring Von Miller from the Broncos, a trade that comes about eight months after they landed Matthew Stafford from the Lions.

Whoever runs the team’s Twitter account knows how the front office operates and posted the perfect tweet after the Rams traded for Miller. It was a GIF from the movie “Rounders” of Teddy KGB going all-in.

We won’t tell whoever tweeted it how the movie ends.